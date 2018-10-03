Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar's properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Cost of CPEC's Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Reflections from the UNGA

Pakistan's Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi's favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

PTI seeks suspension of local bodies for by-elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to suspend local bodies during by-polls to prevent meddling by incumbent political parties.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House on Tuesday, Zaman alleged that the local bodies’ representatives were taking part in running the campaign for their party’s candidates and the government’s machinery was also being used in it.

He termed the ECP “unsuccessful” in raising awareness about the by-election and added that it seems like the public does not know that an election would be held this month in the city. “A campaign should be run so that the people know [of the by-polls],” Zaman said.

He claimed that the general elections were “fair and held in a better manner”, but the by-polls may not be the same because the [provincial] government was making political appointments in the polling staff. “The army and Rangers should be called in,” the PTI leader said.

He opined that a free and fair election, if held, will prove that the city belonged to PTI and no other party can challenge its sway. “Another big political change will occur here after the upcoming local bodies’ election,” he claimed.

Zaman was flanked by PTI’s by-polls candidates Aftab Siddiqui for NA-247 (South-II), Alamgir Khan for NA-243 (East-II), Shahzad Qureshi for PS-111 (South-V) and Qadir Bux Gabol for PS-87 (Malir-I).

The by-election in NA-243 and PS-87 will be held on October 14, while the by-election in NA-247 and PS-111 will be held on October 21, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The polling on PS-87 was postponed due to the death of a candidate while the rest of the seats were vacated by PTI leaders. A total of 76 candidates are participating in the by-polls being held on the four constituencies.

