Son of PPP senator held for thrashing policeman

The police on Tuesday arrested the son of a Pakistan Peoples Party senator for allegedly being involved in the thrashing of a policeman in Defence Housing Authority a few days ago.

Four men had reportedly beaten up a cop deployed at Sahil police station on Sunday at Khayaban-e-Shahbaz when he was on his way to duty. They were in a vehicle and had reportedly stopped him at a traffic signal and assaulted him.

Police had arrived on the spot and immediately arrested two of them identified as Sandeep Kumar and Rohail Hassan, but the other two, including a politician’s son, had escaped. An FIR was then registered against the four suspects, which included a clause of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Police arrested Sannan Sheikh, the son of PPP Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, on Tuesday. According to SSP Samiullah Soomro who has a look-after charge of District South, the key accused Sannan was arrested during a raid conducted by a special police team headed by Darakshan ASP Hamza Amanullah at his residence in DHA,.

The SHO said Sannan has been handed over to the investigation police of the district for further legal proceedings. IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also appreciated the police’s efforts in arresting the key suspect involved in the policeman’s thrashing.