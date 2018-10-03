Wed October 03, 2018
Karachi

October 3, 2018

KE blames technical faults as power cuts hit parts of city

Many parts of Karachi suffered power outages which lasted several hours on Tuesday, with K-Electric blaming technical reasons and high humidity levels for the situation, a Geo News report said.

According report, Karachiites in affected areas woke up find electricity gone in the small hours of Tuesday and spent the rest of the night in discomfort. Citizens remained without power for most part of the day as K-Electric (KE) engaged itself in efforts to restore the supply.

The KE said in a statement that as the power supply to it from the national grid remained restricted due to technical reasons, forced load management of up to an hour was carried out in loadshedding exempt areas of the city.

It said it maintained close coordination with the concerned authorities for the earliest possible restoration of the power supply, which was brought back to routine levels in the city as soon as the supply from the national grid was fully restored.

According to the KE spokesperson, “Load management cycle was kept on rotational basis and timings were communicated to customers via customer services (8119 SMS) and media platforms. All possible efforts were made to manage load without burdening customers.”

It said localized tripping due to high humidity levels occurred in the early hours on Tuesday and caused partial power interruptions for a few hours in parts of Defence, Clifton, Gadap, Saddar, Uthal, Korangi as well as in pockets in Johar, Landhi, Nazimabad, Garden and Lyari.

The supply to most of the affected areas and strategic installations, including key hospitals and water pumping stations, was ensured through alternate circuits. The power utility regretted the inconvenience caused to its valued customers and appreciated their cooperation during this time.

