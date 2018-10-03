Wed October 03, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Uniform LG system can’t be imposed across country: Ghani

Saeed Ghani has said that a uniform local government system cannot be imposed across Pakistan, because people in the rural and urban parts of every province live in widely varying geographical and cultural conditions.

Sindh’s LG minister made this statement on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation of the Asia-Pacific chapter of the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG). Ghani informed the delegation that after the 18th constitutional amendment, the country’s provincial governments were fully empowered to get laws passed from their respective elected legislatures to adopt their own LG systems.

He said that in no way can the federal government impose any specific LG system in Sindh in view of the 18th amendment. The capacity-building of Sindh’s LG employees is required to empower civic agencies working as subsidiaries to the provincial LG department, he added.

He urged the relevant bodies such as UCLG to provide suggestions for improving the LG system in the province, ensuring them that their valid proposals would be incorporated in the system of municipal governance after amending the relevant law.

The minister claimed that at present, the best system of municipal governance of the country is in place in Sindh, but a lot more can be done to improve it by amending the LG Act 2013 through the provincial legislature.

He said that powers at grassroots level in Sindh had not been devolved in the real sense during the LG system of Pervez Musharraf’s era that was introduced in 2001. Under the City District Government Karachi system, the then mayor did not have the authority to carry out works related to the lifting of garbage in the city, he added.

Ghani said that the current mayor also does not have the power to carry out works related to the lifting of garbage, adding that the authority has been devolved to the district municipal corporations (DMCs).

He said that the departments related to local taxes, education and health, which had earlier been subject to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, have also been devolved to the DMCs. The minister said that undue politicisation and political interference in the working of the LG agencies in Sindh has ruined them, adding that they are no longer self-sufficient in overcoming their respective financial requirements and seek grants from the provincial administration on a regular basis.

He said that the training of LG employees should be carried out on a mandatory basis to enable the civic agencies to become self-reliant and self-sufficient again to fulfil their own administrative and fiscal needs.

