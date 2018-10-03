Wed October 03, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

FPCCI slams harassment of traders

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has expressed concern over the harassment of businessmen by FBR and FIA, creating unrest among the genuine taxpayers, a statement said on Tuesday.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Nasir said that despite the fact that the businessmen declared their properties under the declaration of assets scheme, announced by the government in 2017/18, they are receiving letters from the government agencies, asking them to submit the details of their property, which was unacceptable and against the policy defined in the scheme.

He said such an action might discourage businessmen from filing declaration in any such future incentive offered by the government and develop a miss-trust between the business community and the government and sabotage the government’s initiative to broaden the tax base.

He also referred to the government’s assurance that the source of purchase of the property would not be asked from all those who declare their assets under this scheme and appealed the finance minister to look into the matter, as secrecy was the key element in making such declaration. As such FIA, FBR and other intelligence departments of the agencies may be asked to refrain from such actions, he added.

