SECP launches stock trading contest

ISLAMABAD: As part of Investor Education’s JamaPunji campaign, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched the 4th nationwide inter-university stock trading competition, a statement said on Tuesday.

The launch coincides with the World Investor Week 2018 for the finance and management students of the HEC-recognised universities, it added. The competition will be conducted in five territories: Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan / AJK / Gilgit-Baltistan.

The competition will run for three months. Winners of the competition will be determined by the final account balance / portfolios at the conclusion of trading, it said. The top three winning teams of the competitions from each territory will be awarded cash prizes and certificates.

The purpose of the competition is to enable the students to understand the basic working of the stock market and get exposure to hands on trading in a simulated environment. Students will trade on the basis of live feed from the Pakistan Stock Exchange, it added.