Pakistan needs economic reforms to avoid loan sharks

LAHORE: International Monetary Fund is like an unethical corporate, which shows willingness to save countries from complete financial collapse, provided they are prepared to accept its conditions even at the cost of their sovereignty.

This Bretton Woods institution is known as the lender of the last resort and behaves the same way as the loan sharks behave in the informal economy. These informal lenders are always willing to extend loans even to the poorest on extremely harsh conditions.

The borrowers have no other alternative available to raise cash but to accept the conditions of the loan shark and spend their remaining life in servicing the interest payment of that loan.

They manage even this interest payment by keeping their children out of school and neglecting the healthcare of their elders.

IMF does the same with the countries it ‘serves’. They may or may not come out of balance of payment crisis, while the masses suffer from huge indirect taxes and tariff increases making it impossible for most of the poorer families to fulfil their bare minimum daily needs.

Had IMF programs been good, we would not have found ourselves in deep waters even after over a dozen IMF programs in three decades. While approving a loan or a program, the first aim of the IMF is to ensure that the recipient country increases its revenues come what may.

It is worth noting that the conditions for all IMF programs remain the same. They first set a minimum increase in revenue that the recipient governments have to achieve by all means. It could be through documentation of economy or through punitive indirect taxes and government levies. The resource mobilisation is acceptable to IMF even if tariffs of utilities are unduly increased or the rate of sales tax enhanced on all commodities.

They want liberalisation of trade which means decreasing import duties. They call for devaluation of currency and enhancement of central bank policy rates. They recommend privatisation of state controlled entities but are pacified if the resources are mobilised through other resources.

Governments desiring to avail IMF facility provide the institution with measures that they intend to implement. They take pain to incorporate all those measures that the IMF may demand in case it agreed to provide the loan or facility.

The amended finance bill presented in the National Assembly is in fact based on the supposed wish list of the IMF. Numerous new revenue measures were proposed and the tariff of gas was increased. Indication was given to raise the power tariff as well. The IMF review mission was not satisfied and asked to take more harsh measures including further increase in power tariff.

These conditions are not new to Pakistan. Past governments had succeeded to get waivers of most of the conditions; which was why these conditions were again included in the next IMF program.

Is it not surprising that although we never fulfilled most of the conditions set by the IMF in the past, the institute has always been willing to ‘lend’ a helping hand. Any other lending institution would have refused help a chronic violator. The IMF approves program after program for Pakistan because all its loans have been serviced on schedule.

In case IMF finds that we do not have the capacity to service its loans, it offers a facility to pay back that loan. In fact, in the last few IMF programs, we have taken loans to pay back past IMF loans.

The IMF assesses the paying capacity of Pakistan and then approves loan in tranches so that the short amount is available as per the repayment schedule

The IMF loans do not strengthen the Pakistani economy rather they retard it further as it results in high inflation, high interest rates, higher dollar value, and higher taxes. That decreases the buying power of consumers as their income does not rise in accordance with the increase in cost of living.

Pakistan needs comprehensive economic reforms. The IMF conditions emphasise on some reforms and neglect others. What the IMF suggests is not rocket science. Any sensible economic planner can design a well coordinated plan to improve the economy. Economy would not move ahead on piecemeal reforms. All the regulatory institutions should be reformed.