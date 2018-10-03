Electronic receipt system benefitting maize farmers

LAHORE: Electronic Warehousing Receipt System (EWRS) has benefited maize framers in Punjab in a pilot project supported by the USAID through Financial Market Development (FMD) project, a technical team informed on Tuesday.

A session was held in this regard at the State Bank of Pakistan, where the FMD technical team briefed 15 senior bankers and government officials in detail about the outcomes of the EWRS pilot project in Punjab.

The EWRS maize pilot was initiated in Okara in May 2018 to test financial risk management and electronic transaction applications. The participants included three banks - MCB (a conventional bank), Bank Islami (an Islamic bank), and FINCA (a microfinance bank) - along with Adamjee Insurance, Agility, (the collateral manager) and Islamabad Feed Mills (the warehouse operator).

On the ground, Punjab Agriculture department’s extension teams identified maize farmers in the Okara/Dipalpur area interested in participating in the pilot. The move to electronic warehouse receipts has taken place in many countries and is a part of Pakistan government’s 100-day agenda on agriculture.

Arif Nadeem, CEO of the Pakistan Agriculture Coalition, a non-profit organisation working on agriculture said the EWRS benefits farmers by expanding their access to finance. “For farmers, this is a tool which helps unlock credit easily and quickly by making collateral out of a newly harvested crop that meets the quality standards set by warehouses. The agribusiness sector gets a boost, as we modernise post-harvest management of produce with new technology, benefiting both the micro and macro levels”, he added.

USAID’s FMD Activity is a multi-year project to assist and promote the development of competitive and diversified debt capital markets in Pakistan. Over the past two years, FMD has been conducting awareness and training seminars on warehouse receipts and has supported a number of warehouse receipt pilot projects implemented by Pakistan Agriculture Coalition.

So far, USAID FMD and PAC have carried out 20 sessions for farmers, banking staff and agriculture department officials. Speakers at the briefing thanked the technical team from the USAID FMD project for their support in developing EWRS in Pakistan.