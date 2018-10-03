Rupee ends flat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the local currency market on Tuesday, dealers said. The rupee closed flat at 124.25/dollar in the interbank dealings on the back of dull dollar demand from importers. The local unit also showed stable trend in the open market. It ended at 128 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous close.
Comments