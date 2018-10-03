Govt to tighten rules against smuggling of foreign currency

KARACHI: The government is tightening its regulations on foreign currency smuggling and illegal money transfers to ensure exchange rate stability in the forex market, a central bank official said on Tuesday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held an emergency meeting with the currency dealers to discuss the rising dollar prices in the open market. Rupee weakened 1.34 percent to close at a low of 128/dollar in the open market on Monday, despite ongoing talks between the government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at securing a potential financing deal for external funding and to bridge widening current-account and fiscal deficits. The rupee closed flat at 128 on Tuesday. The central bank has devalued the rupee four times since December 2017.

The country’s fiscal weaknesses, including a widening current-account deficit and the lowest foreign reserves in three and a half years, have also brought additional pressure on the rupee. The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) in a statement said the SBP’s official showed grave concern about the falling trend of the local currency in the kerb market.

“There is no shortage of the dollars in the currency market. The supply of the greenback is sufficient to cater the market demand,” Syed Irfan Ali, executive director banking policy and regulation department at the SBP said in a meeting with the currency dealers.

“The government is making laws tougher for the individuals/exchange companies involved in illegal transfer of money through hawala and hundi,” Ali said. “The government has asked the border agencies to take action against foreign currency smugglers across borders to discourage hundi and hawala transactions.”

Many dealers believed smuggling of foreign currencies, especially the dollar, led to a short supply of the greenback in the open market. The central bank already sought help of security officials to check suspicious inland movement of foreign currencies to curb their smuggling.

Sources earlier told The News that the SBP wrote letters to the Federal Investigation Agency, Federal Board of Revenue and other border agencies to take appropriate action in accordance with the law to keep vigil on inland movement of cash foreign currencies in bulk by unauthorised individuals or entities.

In March, the central bank proposed amendments in Protection of Economic Reform Act 1992 to empower law enforcing agencies to get declaration of cash foreign currencies from people coming to the country or going abroad.

Currently, a passenger can carry up to $10,000 or equivalent notes of another currency while travelling abroad.

But, law enforcement agencies find themselves helpless because of their inability to question the passengers about the source of cash and other details to curb money laundering.