Paragon Housing Society case

NAB rejects rumours about Qaiser Amin Butt’s arrest

By News desk

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Rumours about the arrest of former PML-N MPA Qaiser Amin Butt by NAB in a case pertaining to the Paragon Housing Society scam circulated in the city, but the Bureau denied the reports on Monday.

Earlier, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique appeared before a NAB team last month to answer queries about his alleged involvement in the scandal.

The Bureau had launched an investigation into the scandal after protests by dozens of victims. Former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Ahad Cheema and others are already in custody over the corruption allegations in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Society scam.

Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had also been questioned by the NAB in the scam. He has been accused of ordering cancellation of contract of Aashiana-e-Iqbal to a successful bidder, leading to award of the contract to other builder, which resulted into a loss of Rs 193 million approximately, the notice reads.

He also directed PLDC to assign the project of Aashiana-e-Iqbal to LDA resulting into award of contracts to M/s Lahore Casa Developers (JV), thus causing loss of Rs 715 million approximately and ultimately failure of the project, according to the notice. It says the chief minister had also directed PLDC to award consultancy services of Aashiana-e-Iqbal project for Rs 192 million approximately, but its actual cost was Rs 35 million.