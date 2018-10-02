Buzdar, Imran discuss provincial matters, by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here Monday at the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

The meeting has political significance in the backdrop of important developments across the largest province of the country. It has been officially stated that matters relating to the province were discussed in the meeting but well placed sources told The News that ensuing by-elections in the country was the major issue that was extensively deliberated upon.

Most of the contests will be taking place in Punjab in by-election. The meeting has taken place on the day when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has de-notify member of Punjab Assembly Salman who defeated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Multan in 2018 general elections and blocked way for Qureshi to contest for the office of the chief minister of the province. It is understood that in case of by-election for the provincial seat, Shah Mahmood Qureshi would be contesting again.