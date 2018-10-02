Gen Asad Durrani petitions IHC to be off ECL

ISLAMABAD: Former ISI chief Lieutenant General (R) Asad Durrani Monday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Durrani was placed on the ECL on May 29 after the launch of book “The Spy Chronicles” which he wrote together with former chief of Indian spy agency RAW Amarjit Singh Dulat.

The petition, filed through his counsel, states that General (R) Durrani wants to go abroad to visit his children and pursue his professional commitments.

Durrani states that his name has been placed on the ECL without any notice, whereas the ECL order states that his name is on the list due to an ongoing inquiry.

The petitioner further states that earlier he had requested the adjutant general of Pakistan Army and the federal government for removal of his name from the ECL but got no response.