Land mafia occupies 32,000 kanal state land in Lahore

LAHORE: Land mafia is currently occupying thousands of kanals of land in the provincial capital, which includes 31,000 of Revenue Department, 636 of LDA [Lahore Development Authority] and 280 of Forests Department, sources say.

They added that the mafia has also occupied eight government and 32 of the Metropolitan Corporation in the Walled City.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered the authorities to complete operation against land grabbers in a month. Earlier chairing a meeting Buzdar, had decided to launch a large-scale operation against encroachments and land mafia. He had appealed to the people to identify land mafia around them so that action could be taken against them.