1320MW coal-fired Hub power plant connected to national grid

ISLAMABAD: The 1320MW coal-fired power plant of China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt) Ltd has achieved a major milestone by interconnecting with the national grid, subsequently achieving back energization of its 500KV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) from Jamshoro side of the transmission lines.

The power plant is being constructed in Hub, Baluchistan.

With this achievement, the CPHGC has officially entered into Hot Commissioning phase of the complex that would lead to synchronization of its 1st unit with the national grid in December 2018.

The process of power back-feeding was completed after a series of key steps such as line connection, site acceptance tests, high pressure test of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), injection test and inter tripping test all witnessed by relevant regulatory authorities. The whole operation was completed safely and all the parameters of relevant grid equipment were found within normal limits.

After energizing the 500KV system, the CPHGC has achieved energization of start-up transformer and 10KV auxiliary power system, and preparing for the system commissioning of Unit 1.

The milestone was achieved in collaboration with the production and technology departments of CPHGC and National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC). Zhao Yonggang, CEO CPHGC, thanked the officials of the NTDC and said he looked forward to the continued support of the NTDC.

“The achievement of this major milestone also indicates that we are on track on meeting the deadline of August 2019 for the COD [commercial operation date]”. Zhao Yonggang said the CPHGC was a prime example of the bonds of friendship that exist between Pakistan and China.