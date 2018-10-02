Tue October 02, 2018
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Can the PTI bell the cat?

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

ECP orders probe against Aleem Khan for fake affidavits

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday ordered an inquiry against Punjab Senior Minister for Local Government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abdul Aleem Khan for submitting fake affidavits.

The Election Commission’s five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhmmad Raza Khan heard a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Ayaz Sadiq had moved the Election Commission against Aleem Khan for filing fake affidavits to support his petition to declare NA-122, Lahore by-election results null and void as they were held under the previous delimitation.

In his petition, the PML-N leader pointed out that the Punjab minister had also submitted fake affidavits regarding his plea concerning transfer of votes in the NA-122 constituency.

Accepting Ayaz Sadiq’s petition, which he had filed in March 2016 the Election Commission directed him to submit his a petition in sessions court. An inquiry was ordered against the Punjab senior minister. Whereas, Abdul Aleem Khan had submitted an 800-page petition, seeking declaration of the bye-election in the constituency null and void.

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office

