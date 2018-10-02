ECP orders probe against Aleem Khan for fake affidavits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday ordered an inquiry against Punjab Senior Minister for Local Government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abdul Aleem Khan for submitting fake affidavits.
The Election Commission’s five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhmmad Raza Khan heard a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
Ayaz Sadiq had moved the Election Commission against Aleem Khan for filing fake affidavits to support his petition to declare NA-122, Lahore by-election results null and void as they were held under the previous delimitation.
In his petition, the PML-N leader pointed out that the Punjab minister had also submitted fake affidavits regarding his plea concerning transfer of votes in the NA-122 constituency.
Accepting Ayaz Sadiq’s petition, which he had filed in March 2016 the Election Commission directed him to submit his a petition in sessions court. An inquiry was ordered against the Punjab senior minister. Whereas, Abdul Aleem Khan had submitted an 800-page petition, seeking declaration of the bye-election in the constituency null and void.
