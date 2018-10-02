PPP backs opposition to head PAC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has communicated to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that they are on the same page on the issue of right of the Opposition for the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and if this right deny then all the opposition will take a joint stance boycotting the committee.

“Being in opposition, we fully support that leader of the opposition should be leading the Public Accounts Committee,” a PPP lawmaker said.

The sources in the PPP said though the PML-N is yet not make a formal contact but they are ready to discuss all parliamentary tools to get the right of the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee.

An informal meeting between the PPP and PML-N is expected to formulate the joint strategy of the opposition in this regard.