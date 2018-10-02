German chancellor telephones PM

ISLAMABAD: German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel on Monday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to congratulate him on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Chancellor Merkel emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral relations, expressed desire to expand cooperation in diverse fields and work together on issues of mutual interest at the regional and global levels.

The PM thanked the German chancellor for her call. He expressed the desire for further enhancing bilateral relations with Germany into a mutually beneficial, broad-based and long-term partnership. He added that Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in Europe, and there is a substantial potential for cooperation in the spheres of energy and automobile sectors, and investment in hydroelectric power generation. He also briefed the German chancellor on the regional situation, especially the importance of a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and relations with India. He underscored the need for resumption of comprehensive dialogue with India to address all outstanding issues.

Chancellor Merkel invited Prime Minister to visit Germany at his earliest convenience which PM accepted.

Later, PM Imran Khan telephoned the President-elect of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohammed Solih, to felicitate him on his victory in the recent Presidential elections. Underscoring that Maldives is entering a new era, he hoped that under the leadership of President-elect Ibrahim Mohammad Solih, the country and its people would achieve great success and prosperity.

Both leaders reiterated their resolve to further strengthen the bilateral relations, which are characterised by cordiality, religious affinity and close cooperation. They also expressed desire to work closely on issues of mutual interest and for the benefit of peoples of both countries.

Maldivian President-elect thanked the prime minister for the telephone call and also congratulated him on assumption of the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan. He also invited the prime minister to visit Maldives at a mutually convenient date.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar called on PM at PM's Office.

Matter relating to the province was discussed during the meeting. Former MNA Nadeem Afzal Chan also called on PM at his Office.