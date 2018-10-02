Students resent fine on late fee by UoH

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: Students of University of Haripur (UoH) have criticised the university administration for imposing fine on semester fee without announcing the last date.
Speaking to reporters, the students of different departments said the UoH administration had neither announced properly, nor notified through notice board the September 28 as last date for depositing the fall semester fee.
Comments