PkMAP ex-office-bearer shot dead

aSWABI: A former district president of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mohammad Farooq Khan was shot dead by unidentified assailants in front of his house here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Zaida Police station. Farooq, known as Lala, was standing in front of his house at Zaida when unidentified gunmen attacked him.