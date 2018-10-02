Bureaucracy accused of conspiring against LG system

PESHAWAR: The Local Council Association (LCA) alleged that bureaucracy wanted to fail the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as they were conspiring against the devolution of powers.

LCA held a meeting here on Monday to discuss the proposed rolling back of district councils. LCA president Himayatullah Mayar chaired the meeting.

Chitral District Nazim Maghfirat Shah, Dir District Nazim Fasihullah, Naib Nazim of Peshawar Syed Qasim Ali Shah and other LCA office-bearers attended the meeting.

Himayatullah Mayar said the government should have completed the devolution process and devolved the remaining departments with the provinces. “It appears the bureaucracy has prevailed and is ill-advising the government on the matter”, he said, adding the devolved departments would return to the provincial government that would make bureaucrats powerful again.

He said the abolition of the first tier of the district government would be a violation of the article 140-A of the Constitution of Pakistan. “The role of pubic representatives at the level of the administrative units of province is being eliminated while the unchecked powers of bureaucrats and deputy commissioners would be restored,” he claimed.

The LCA president said that instead of abolishing directorates and commissionerates, the government was reversing the gains for democracy that was achieved during the last more than a decade.

After returning the departments to province, the masses would visit Peshawar to meet their elected representatives in the provincial assembly for resolving their problems as the bureaucrats had never been public-friendly.

The devolution of powers under articles 37 and 140-A had empowered and facilitated the general public.

The LCA president criticised the minister for Local Government for claiming that after enactment of the new law fresh election would be held. He believed the local governments would remain functional till August next year.

He asked the government to acknowledge the local governments as stakeholders and consult them for removing flaws from the existing system.

Himayatullah Mayar said that provinces had no powers when the local government system was introduced in 2001. “The provinces got autonomy after the 18th Constitutional Amendment and its responsibilities increased, therefore, it should hand over some of the responsibilities to districts,” he suggested.

He said the Local Government Act 2013 was not in the spirit of the article 140-A but the LG system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was better than other provinces.

The LCA president said that local government was behind the progress and development in the western world. He asked the government to implement the 2001 system with minor changes in consultation with stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Maghfirat Shah said that decentralision of powers were in the larger interest of the country and society. He said devolution of powers could strengthen the country.

He said that Imran Khan’s team had given a good system to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that should not be reversed. He said that they were expecting that PTI government would empower the institutions through devolution. “The country’s main problem is governance. Devolution is a panacea to this problem and the public demand of good service delivery,” he claimed.

The Chitral district nazim said that general public and their representatives were panicked after the speculation about the rolling back. He said that LG would support the pro-masses decisions of the government.

He offered to quit in favour of a PTI candidate if the party was afraid that strong district governments would create problems for them as they did not have enough district nazims.

The Chitral district nazim alleged that some people in the current bureaucracy and former bureaucrats wanted to fail Imran Khan as a prime minister.