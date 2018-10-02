Tue October 02, 2018
National

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
October 2, 2018

Afghan team seeks Samiul Haq’s support for talks with Taliban

NOWSHERA: A six-member Afghan delegation on Monday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Samiul Haq to seek his help for facilitating peace talks with the Taliban.

The visit was undertaken on the directives of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Chairman Ulema Peace Council and former Governor Nangarhar province Attaullah Lodin and Maulana Qasim Haleemi led the delegation. They held meeting with JUI-S head Maulana Samiul Haq at Akora Khattak where the Darul Uloom Haqqania is located.

Many Afghan Taliban leaders and commanders had studied at the Darul Uloom Haqqania, which is headed by Maulana Samiul Haq.

The JUI-S spokesman told reporters that the Afghan delegation discussed the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan. He said the delegation asked Maulana Samiul Haq to play his role to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table with the government in Kabul.

The spokesman said Maulana Samiul Haq argued that the current volatile situation of Afghanistan is due to the inability of big powers, including the United States of America, to peacefully resolve the issue.

He advised the Afghan delegation to hold meetings with representatives of the armed groups, particularly the Taliban, to know their point of view.

The spokesman said the JUI-S chief considered withdrawal of US-led Nato troops from Afghanistan and the unity of the different Afghan groups as the only viable solution for ending the Afghan conflict.

