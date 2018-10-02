QWP leader says people regret voting for PTI

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao on Monday said that keeping in view the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government the people were now regretting voting for the Imran Khan-led party.

Speaking at the Central Executive Meeting of the party at Watan Kor, he said that increase in the gas and electricity tariff had compounded the miseries of the people.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements being made for the foundation day of the party falling on October 28.

Sikandar Hayat Sherpao said the government had failed to provide relief to the people. He said the PTI rulers, who had claimed to adopt austerity measures, had now resorted to imposing taxes.

He maintained the federal government had failed to revive the failing economy and it was now blaming the past rulers for the prevailing mess.

The QWP leader said the government was now looking to borrow money from the International Monetary Fund and other money-lending institutions.

About opening the Governor’s House to public, the QWP leader said that such steps would not help reduce inflation and mitigate sufferings of people.

“The government is hiding behind a smokescreen instead of addressing the issues facing the poor,” he remarked.