Candidates hope PTI to win by-polls

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates from PK-64 and PK-61 on Monday claimed that they would sweep the by-election scheduled for October 14.

Liaqat Khattak and Ibrahim Khattak, who are contesting by-election from PK-64 and PK-61 respectively, made the claim while addressing campaign rallies in Pirpai and Shereen Kothay in their respective constituencies.

Referring to the opposition parties’ election campaign, they questioned how corrupt politicians were asking for votes in by-elections since they have already been rejected in the last general election.

The candidates said that people of Nowshera can contact them round the clock as they have always endorsed the Khattak family with their trust and they would meet their expectations.

The two Khattaks, who are brother and son to the incumbent Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, claimed that Pakistan would be brought on a par with developed nations of the world.