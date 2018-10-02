Ulema say measles vaccine safe for children

PESHAWAR: Religious and prayer leaders on Monday urged the parents not to heed negative propaganda and get children vaccinated against measles in the upcoming campaign.

The call was given at a daylong orientation workshop for religious leaders and district khateebs organised in connection with the forthcoming October 15 drive.

The event was aimed at sensitising khateebs to mobilise communities to get the children vaccinated.

Member National Islamic Advisory Group and Provincial Scholar Task Force Mufti Shaukatullah asked parents to get children vaccinated during the drive.

He said the vaccine had been designed to protect the people from the infectious disease and there was no harm in it.

Mufti Shaukatullah said it was the responsibility of religious leaders to educate the masses on public health issues and discourage propaganda and dispel misconceptions about health practices.

Mufti Abdul Ghani said that lack of cleanliness, pollution, contaminated water and substandard food caused the disease. He said that religious scholars can play a vital role to educate people on good health practices and habits through Friday’s sermons and counselling.

Maulvi Fazle Maula from Chitral said that protection of children was not the sole responsibility of the government but also of parents, community and other stakeholders.

Health and Nutrition Specialists of Unicef and WHO, Dr Jamil and Dr Humayun Afridi answered the questions of the participants.

Director General Health Dr Ayub Rose said the government aimed to approximately vaccinate 32.46 million children of 9 months to five years of age against measles.

He said measles vaccine would be made available free of cost at public health facilities and outreach sites. The official said measles vaccine was safe and effective, and has been approved and recommended by the WHO, which had been used for the past 60 years.