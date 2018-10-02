Chinese embassy holds National Day function

PESHAWAR: A largely attended event marked the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China here on Monday.

It was the first time that the Chinese embassy held such a gathering in Peshawar. Though the Chinese embassy has already held the anniversary function in Islamabad and would organize similar gatherings in the other provincial capitals of Pakistan in the coming days, the event in Peshawar was special as it was arranged on October 1, which is the exact date of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The hall where China’s National Day function was held at Peshawar’s lone five-star hotel was full to capacity. Probably it was the biggest gathering at an event hosted by a foreign country in Peshawar. People from almost every walk of life had been invited to the function. Most were well-known in their professions. Women had a good representation as well.

Some of the organizers said about 600 guests were invited. No seating arrangements were made on the occasion. It was unusual for Peshawar that the guests remained standing throughout the function.

Yao Jing, China’s ambassador in Pakistan, was the host of the event. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan remarked that they too were the hosts as the function was being held in their province.

A number of Chinese diplomats had come from Islamabad for the event. Chinese businessmen and representatives and engineers from companies working on projects in Pakistan were present in significant numbers.

The hosts had ordered preparation of both Chinese and Pakistani dishes for lunch served on the occasion. The cuisine was interesting and food was plenty. Chinese cooks were also seen and some of the traditional dishes at the table were reportedly prepared by them.

Though the Chinese stage secretary announced that Governor was also coming to attend the function, Mr Shah Farman didn’t come. However, his absence was compensated by the presence of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, provincial ministers Mohammad Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai and a number of lawmakers.

In their speeches, the chief minister, the provincial assembly speaker and Ambassador Yao Jing talked about the time-tested and exemplary friendship between China and Pakistan and pledged to strengthen it further.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan argued that Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided the most feasible routes for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) due to their strategic location. He reminded that bonds between China and this part of Pakistan were old due to their proximity to each other. He remarked that Pakistanis as a nation have no words to describe the value of their friendship with China.

Ambassador Yao Jing spoke about the progress China has achieved due to the vision of its leadership and hard work of the Chinese people. He expressed happiness over China’s friendship with Pakistan and said it was destined to become stronger.

The Chinese ambassador also met the KP governor and chief minister during his day-long visit to Peshawar and attended two other events in the city.

An official handout said the chief minister assured his government’s full cooperation when Ambassador Yao Jing proposed making the Rashakai economic zone project in Nowshera district the number one priority.

The handout said the Chinese ambassador indicated interest in seven energy projects in the province on IPP mode. He expressed his willingness to cooperate with the KP government for improving the infrastructure in social sector in the erstwhile Fata and for developing the agriculture sector in southern districts of the province and the tourism sector in northern KP. He also backed joint ventures between the private sectors of China and KP.