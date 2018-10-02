Arshad Daad made PTI secretary general

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday appointed Arshad Daad as its secretary general, says a notification issued by the ruling party.

He has earlier served the party as additional secretary general.

The office fell vacant after Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court from holding any public office.

Daad is a trusted member of Imran Khan’s inner core who joined the PTI weeks after its formation in 1996.

The Gujrat-based engineer is one of founding members of the party and managing director of Qavi Engineering.

He played an important role in the selection process of PTI candidates for elections 2018 earning the repute of being outspoken and against favoritism.

Imran seems to have chosen him as the party’s secretary general keeping in mind the upcoming local government elections.

Daad will also play a major role in the appointment of new office-bearers of the party since most of the seniors are holding government positions or are busy in legislation.

His immediate task will be to bifurcate the party and government posts held by many.

Daad had contested the 1997 election on a PTI ticket from Gujrat. His father Brig Sahib Daad (late) was a decorated officer who later entered politics. Brig Sahib Dad got elected from Gujrat on the PPP ticket and became a provincial minister in late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government. Later he fell out with Bhutto and relinquished the ministry.

After getting his degree in electrical engineering from the UET in 1971, Daad joined the PTV in 1972 and resigned nine years later to establish Qavi Engineers.

The firm recently undertook the expansion and renovation of Bacha Khan Airport, Peshawar and handled a number of other important projects with international organisations in Pakistan, CAA, PAF, Pakistan Navy and in private sector.

He is a social worker and philanthropist. The family has established a trust in their father’s name, Brig Sahib Dad Khan Welfare Trust.

The trust is operating a purpose-built facility in Kharian Tehsil of Gujrat that caters to orphans providing them with primary and secondary education and vocational training under one roof.

As an old guard of the party, Arshad Daad is known for his integrity, honesty and professionalism.