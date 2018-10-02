Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2b: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday said the estimated cost of expansion and reconstruction of ML-1 [Main Line-I that runs from Peshawar to Karachi] track under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been brought down to $6.2 billion from $8.2 billion.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways headquarters, he said special audit of 15 engine oil depots of Pakistan Railways would be conducted soon with the aim to save expenses of one to two billion rupees on annual basis. He added that those found involved in oil depots corruption would be dismissed from the service.

Sheikh Rashid said 10 new trains would be introduced during the first 100 days of the incumbent government. He also said keeping in view the upcoming foggy season, the Railways was in process of acquiring technology and equipment for safety purposes.

He said Pakistan Railways would strive to increase the number of passengers from current 50 million to 70 million and freight wagons from 12 to 15. He also promised focussing on under-capacity trains and offering more discount on fare.

Sheikh Rashid said the prime minister was scheduled to chair meeting of a committee in which some very important decisions about Pakistan Railways would be taken. He also said Pakistan Railways would recover all longstanding dues, amounting to millions of rupees, from public and private parties, adding that Railways was facing a financial crisis and in dire need of finances.

He said Pakistan Railways was also contemplating on constructing industrial zones near all big railway stations. He added that under an agreement with a cement company for transportation of coal till the year 2021, Railways was expected to earn profit of Rs1.2 billion on annual basis.

Talking about the Khushal Khan Khattak Express accident, he said AME Peshawar and Deputy CME (Carriage and Wagon) would remain suspended until the completion of inquiry in this regard.