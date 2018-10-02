Tue October 02, 2018
October 2, 2018

Operation against terrorism to continue

RAWALPINDI: The 214th corps commanders’ conference was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Monday chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release.

The forum reviewed the geo-strategic environment and security situation of Pakistan, including progress in ongoing stability operations under Operation Raddul Fasad.

The forum expressed its determination to carry forward the stability achieved through successful counter-terrorism operations towards enduring stability.

General Bajwa appreciated the intelligence agencies and all forces for maintaining security during Muharram.

He apprised the forum of his very successful visit to China.

General Bajwa visited China last month and during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the regional security environment and challenges.

The forums also thanked the people of Pakistan for honouring the martyrs in a befitting manner on the National Defence and Martyrs Day.

In the August 7 corps commanders’ meeting, General Bajwa had expressed full satisfaction over the army’s commitment to national defence and security and directed that efforts must continue to defeat terrorism and militancy in order to establish the rule of law and uphold supremacy of the Constitution.

“We look forward to a trust-based mutual cooperation in this regard which can achieve the policy ends of enduring regional peace,” the COAS had said.

