Wapda trounce PAF in CNS tournament

LAHORE: Wapda trounced PAF 8-1 in the opening day match of the 2nd Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament here at the National Hockey Stadium, says a press release.

Wapda studded with 10 current internationals showed no mercy to the Pakistan Air Force.

Wapda illuminated the score board almost at will. They were six goals ahead at the half time. After the change of the ends, Wapda reduced the pace a bit and added only two more goals in the tally.

For Wapda, Aleem Bilal (2), Adnan Babar (2) were the main goal-scorers while Muhammad Irfan, Ejaz Ahmed, Tauseeq Arshad and Umar Bhutta made one goal each.

PAF’s lone goal was scored by Muhammad Shahbaz. In another match, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited defeated Port Qasim Authority 4-2.

The two sides turned up the heat and the third quarter saw no less than five goals.

SNGPL broke the ice within one minute of the restart. A wonderful out of the circle hit by Ali Raza was first timed by Salman, standing in the mid circle, into the goal. PQA immediately restored parity. Atif capped a good move in the 34th minute.

Soon SNGPL regained the lead. Rana Waheed’s weak attempt rebounded to him and he made no mistake second time. SNGPL extended the advantage. Salman had an excellent run down the left flank. His minus from the goal line was well capitalised by the diving Imran. The plucky PQA reduced the margin to the bare minimum in the 41st minute through Rehan via an indirect penalty corner drill.

It was 3-2 after the third quarter. However, SNGPL regained two-goal cushion. For SNGPL, Salman hit a brace while Rana Waheed and Imran scored one goal each. Atif and Rehan made two goals each for Port Qasim Authority

Meanwhile, Navy went down fighting 1-3 to National Bank of Pakistan in the other match of the day.

The sailors gave NBP a run for their money. They were definitely the better side in the first 15 minutes, earning the only two penalty corners of the quarter and also had more of the possession.

NBP regained composure in the second quarter. Off the first penalty corner, Pakistan’s current drag flicker Abubakar Mahmood’s push went into the left side of the net.

Attique Arshad doubled the score with a spectacular individual effort. He burst into the circle side stepping two opponents before smashing the ball into the net.

At half time, Navy were back in the game when their captain lanky Asad Aziz made it 2-1 off a penalty corner in the 35th minute.

In the 47th minute, an NBP forward was felled dangerously in the Navy’s circle. Resulting penalty stroke was calmly pushed into the right corner by captain Ammad Shakeel Butt.

For NBP, Abubakar, Attique Arshad and Ammad Shakeel Butt scored one goal each. The tournament is featuring eight top departmental teams of the country.