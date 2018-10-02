Sino-Pak ties benchmark for Int’l cooperation under BRI

ISLAMABAD: As President Xi Jinping put it, China-Pakistan relations should be a model of good-neighborly friendship, a pillar of regional peace and stability, and a benchmark for international cooperation under the Belt and Road's initiative (BRI).

This was stated by the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing on the occasion of 69th anniversary of founding of his country. The anniversary was celebrated on Monday with a new vigour and determination to help in building a prosperous World under the BRI.

In detailed speech, he delivered at the Day’s reception, he said, “We appreciate that the new government of Pakistan regards the relations with China as the corner stone of Pakistan's foreign policy and firmly promotes the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Likewise, China will continue to prioritize Pakistan in its foreign policies and neighborhood diplomacy.

The development of China provides opportunities for the world and the region. As President Xi Jinping said, "a prosperous and stable world provides China with opportunities, and China's development also offers an opportunity for the world as a whole. Whether we will succeed in our pursuit of peaceful development to a large extent hinges on whether we can turn opportunities in the rest of the world into China's opportunities and China's opportunities into those for the rest of the world."