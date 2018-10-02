Tue October 02, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 2, 2018

Police shooting of Apple manager in India sparks call for reform

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: The deadly shooting of an Apple manager by police in India´s most-populous state prompted human rights activists and opposition parties to demand reform, saying it was only the latest in a series of extra judicial killings by local police.

The government of Uttar Pradesh, run by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attempted to quickly defuse the attacks by offering the dead manager´s widow a state government job and compensation for the death of her husband.

Police in the northern state also issued a public apology and assured it would act against the two officers involved. Two police constables on motor-bike patrol early on Saturday morning stopped the car of mid-level Apple sales manager, Vivek Tiwari, who was returning from an iPhone store launch with another Apple employee. There have been conflicting accounts of what happened next. The patrolman who shot Tiwari told reporters on Saturday: "I didn´t shoot at him.

The bullet was shot by mistake. " But the state´s top police officer, O.P. Singh, said on Saturday that the officer claimed to have fired in self-defence. One of Tiwari´s friends said he had been told by his family that when Tiwari declined to step out of the car, he was shot.

