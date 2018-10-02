Tue October 02, 2018
National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 2, 2018

Senate opposition didn’t allow govt to wind up budget debate

ISLAMABAD: Opposition agitated in the Senate on Monday and did not let State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar to wind up debate on the finance bill, insisting Finance Minister Asad Umar should come and answer their questions on economy. They walked out of the House afterwards on the issue.

As the government and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani insisted that the state minister for finance be allowed to wind up the debate on mini-budget, Rabbani led the walk-out from the House.

“I know the finance minister is not going to answer our questions we raised here, so if Asad Umar is not winding up the debate, I am going to go out and will be back when the state minister will complete the wind up,” he asserted.

Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz brought them back with an assurance that Asad Umar himself would come to the House on Wednesday to wind up the debate on the mini-budget.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said that a process was under way to undermine the 18th Amendment through signing of contracts with foreign countries by federal government on projects handled by provinces. “PTI is not openly saying that they had a problem with18th Amendment,” he said. He also said that Constitution was being violated through such contracts.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik of the PPP while giving a reference to the statement of Chinese ambassador, said that China was ready to review those CPEC projects on which Pakistan had reservations and said that this meant that CPEC had been undermined.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, in his ministerial response on the appointment of Mohammad Azam Khan, a Grade 21 officer as secretary to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that no rule had been violated through this appointment. He said that under the federal government’s Rules of Business of 1973, only officers of Grade 21 and Grade 22 could be appointed secretary to PM and principle secretary to PM respectively.

Despite passing comments against each other last week, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan had light moments in the Senate as none of them came face to face with each other as was widely anticipated.

The minister was seated in the second row right behind the leader of the House when Mushahidullah was speaking on the mini-budget. While the mike of the minister was switched off, but even then he apparently passed some remarks, to which, the PML-N expressed surprise, saying “I thought, he [Chaudhry] did not come to the House”.

“You have promised me that the minister would apologise for what he had said about me in the National Assembly. Now, tell him not interrupt me and ask him to apologise for what he had said against me in NA,” he said.

The information minister only smiled while the chairman said that let the agenda of the day be finished and then they could come to that, but soon after he disposed of the agenda and read out the adjournment without coming to the issue.

