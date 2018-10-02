Minor girl murdered after rape

FAISALABAD: A minor girl was strangled after rape at Chak 456/GB, Tandlianwala, on Monday.

The girl had come to the house of her aunt to attend a marriage ceremony. On the day of the incident, accused Muhammad Saleem, who was also attending the marriage party, took the girl to a deserted place and allegedly raped her. When the victim raised hue and cry for help, the accused strangled her. On information, SP Sadar, Tandlianwala, Malik Imran and DSP Zulfiqar Butt reached there and started investigation.

WALK: An awareness walk was organised to create awareness about breastfeeding among the masses here on Monday.

The event was organised under the auspices of the District Health Authority and the District Population Welfare Department. The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad while parliamentarians, including Latif Nazar, Firdous Rai, DO Population Welfare Gufran Hussain Saqib, DO Health Dr Bilal Ahmad and others also participated in the walk. The walk started from the District Council Chowk and culminated at Kutchery Bazaar Chowk after passing through Khaliq Qureshi Road. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribing slogans about the importance of breastfeeding advantages. The DC highlighted the advantages of breastfeeding. He said that education of married women was very important in this regard.

The Health CEO said that more walks and seminars would be arranged to raise awareness among women about breastfeeding.

DICE competitions at UAF: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will organise a two-day distinguished innovations, collaboration & entrepreneurship (DICE) competitions on Agriculture and Food Security from October 3 (tomorrow).

The students of 30 universities would present their business plans at the UAF Expo Centre. In the expo, 120 stalls of innovative plans would be set up by the students.

The event would be organised by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation in collaboration with the DICE. UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa would be the chief guest while DICE USA Chairman Dr Khurshid Qureshi would be the guest of honour in the event. A seminar on the role of education would also be organised during the event.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A girl committed suicide at Chak 77/JB on Monday. Tanzeela Bibi, a first year student, ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills over a domestic issue. Meanwhile, Rukhsana of Chak 64/JB and Shabana attempted suicide by taking poison over domestic issues.

THREE SHOPS GUTTED: Valuables were gutted when fire broke out in three shops at D Type Colony on Monday. The fire broke out when open petrol was being supplied to motorcyclists. Two employees of one shop were injured in the incident.

TWO DIE IN ACCIDENT: Two youth were killed in an accident here on Monday. Babar Ali and Amir were on their way when a speeding vehicle crushed them to death.