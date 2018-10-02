Missing persons commission deposes of 3,555 out of 5,423 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances , Islamabad, has disposed of 3,555 out of 5,423 cases up to September 30, 2018.

According to data shared by the commission, a total of 5,349 cases were received up to August 31, 2018, and during September 2018, 74 more cases were received by the commission, and now the total number of the cases is 5,423.

It is important to note here that the commission during the month of September 2018 disposed of 36 cases and now total balance number of cases up to September 30 is 1,868. The president of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, has conducted 356 hearings--265 in Islamabad and 91 in Karachi-- during September 2018.

The commission president Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other members have been appreciated as the commission has recovered 3,555 missing persons up to September 30, 2018, besides ensuring their safe return to their homes. As president of commission, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, not only gives personal hearing to each family of missing persons but also tries his utmost for their earliest recovery.

