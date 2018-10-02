Tue October 02, 2018
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Can the PTI bell the cat?

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

AY
Asim Yasin
October 2, 2018

Missing persons commission deposes of 3,555 out of 5,423 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances , Islamabad, has disposed of 3,555 out of 5,423 cases up to September 30, 2018.

According to data shared by the commission, a total of 5,349 cases were received up to August 31, 2018, and during September 2018, 74 more cases were received by the commission, and now the total number of the cases is 5,423.

It is important to note here that the commission during the month of September 2018 disposed of 36 cases and now total balance number of cases up to September 30 is 1,868. The president of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, has conducted 356 hearings--265 in Islamabad and 91 in Karachi-- during September 2018.

The commission president Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other members have been appreciated as the commission has recovered 3,555 missing persons up to September 30, 2018, besides ensuring their safe return to their homes. As president of commission, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, not only gives personal hearing to each family of missing persons but also tries his utmost for their earliest recovery.

The relatives of missing persons have also acknowledged the efforts of the commission president as he has not been using government resources and pursuing the mission of recovering the missing persons and does not receive any salary while working as president of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances. He, being President of the Abbottabad Inquiry Commission, has returned Rs6.1 million to the government and did not take a single penny for conducting a probe into the national tragedy. He also does not receive any salary while working as President of Commission of Inquiry on enforced disappearances.

