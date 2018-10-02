Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Senate body demands probe into under-utilisation of Port Qasim’s LNG Terminal-2

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Monday called for probing the issue of under-utilisation of the PGPCC LNG Terminal-2 at Port Qasim that has been paid $45 million idle charges in last nine months.

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum that met here with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair here on Monday called for undertaking a probe into the situation of PGPCC LNG Terminal 2 at Port Qasim Authority as to why the Power Division did not give adequate demands for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to the terminal. The committee expressed serious concerns as to why such a huge terminal was built and wrong assumptions about demand were made which are not being made now when the terminal is operational.

The committee members took strong cognizance of the fact that the terminal was working at 54 percent of its capacity and consequently the government had paid $45 million as idle charge for under-utilisation since it became operational nine months ago. The committee was of the view that the terms of contract should be well thought out as to not put the government at a disadvantage as the other party has taken a matter of penalties for dispute resolution and huge payments to government are pending. The committee questioned whether the plant was needed at all and has there been a mismatch in the policies of the government.

The committee also took up details of loans taken by PSO in local and foreign exchange from banks and details of pending inquiries by external agencies against PSO officials. The committee members were told that PSO has as of today receivables amounting to Rs240 billion and if the power sector makes its payments on time then PSO would not need to take loans to continue its operations. The committee recommended timely payments to PSO by the power sector.

PSO was also asked to hold an inquiry into fake lubricants being sold in the name of PSO. Expedition of inquiries and bringing them to a logical end was also recommended by the committee.

Regarding the matter of lorries carrying oil the committee noted with contribution from Ogra that any and all containers with oil and petroleum products should be given clearance to move only if they are NHA compliant, have explosives clearing certificate and are weight compliant also and if any untoward incident occurs action will be taken against the concerned oil management company.

The meeting was attended among others by senators Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel, Lt. Gen (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Shamim Afridi, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Additional Secretary Petroleum, Chairperson Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil, managing director Pakistan LNG Limited and other officials.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office