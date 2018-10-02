Man kills wife over marital disputes

PAKPATTAN: A man along with his five accomplices shot dead his wife at Chak 5/KB on Monday. Reportedly, victim 22-year-old Farzana Bibi tied the knot with accused Sajid. Both of them were unhappy over their marriage. Farzana Bibi filed a writ petition in the court for divorce. Accused Sajid opened fire outside the house which seriously injured Farzana. She was rushed to DHQ hospital where she breather her last. Police have registered a murder case against six accused persons, including Mazhar.