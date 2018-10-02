Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

National

A
Agencies
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Paragon Housing Society case: NAB rejects rumours about Qaiser Amin Butt’s arrest

LAHORE: Rumours about the arrest of former PML-N MPA Qaiser Amin Butt by NAB in a case pertaining to the Paragon Housing Society scam circulated in the city, but the Bureau denied the reports on Monday.

Earlier, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique appeared before a NAB team last month to answer queries about his alleged involvement in the scandal. The Bureau had launched an investigation into the scandal after protests by dozens of victims. Former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Ahad Cheema and others are already in custody over the corruption allegations in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Society scam.

Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had also been questioned by the NAB in the scam. He has been accused of ordering cancellation of contract of Aashiana-e-Iqbal to a successful bidder, leading to award of the contract to other builder, which resulted into a loss of Rs 193 million approximately, the notice reads.

He also directed PLDC to assign the project of Aashiana-e-Iqbal to LDA resulting into award of contracts to M/s Lahore Casa Developers (JV), thus causing loss of Rs 715 million approximately and ultimately failure of the project, according to the notice.

It says the chief minister had also directed PLDC to award consultancy services of Aashiana-e-Iqbal project for Rs 192 million approximately, but its actual cost was Rs 35 million.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office