Al-Azizia reference: Nawaz’s absence irks AC judge

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court Judge on Monday expressed anger at the absence of former PM Nawaz Sharif and his counsel Khawaja Haris from hearing of Flagship Investment reference.

Accountability Court-II (AC) Judge Arshad Malik heard the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against the former premier.

Expressing anger at the absence of former PM during the hearing, Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik warned of cancelling Nawaz’ surety bond and issuing of arrest warrants if the former premier failed to appear before the bench.

Judge Arshad Malik was further irked when Nawaz’ defence counsel Khawaja Haris requested through his associate Munawwar Iqbal Duggal for a two-day adjournment of Flagship, Al Aziziya and Hill Metal Establishment reference hearings, owing to health issues. During the hearing, Munawwar Iqbal said that former PM was to appear but he sought time to probe the matter. Upon his return, Duggal said that the former PM Nawaz Sharif did not appear owing to “genuine confusion”. The defence counsel added that Nawaz however was willing to immediately leave Lahore if the court allowed two to three hours to travel to Islamabad. Judge Malik showed anger at wasting the court and witness’ time but accepted their assurance regarding Nawaz’ appearance for the future hearings. Referring to Haris’ adjournment appeal the court noted that the request could only be accepted as far as Flagship reference was concerned and adjourned the hearing until October 4, however the court will hear Al Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment references on October 2.