SC orders placing Mansha Bomb, sons on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered the Ministry of Interior to place alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb and his sons on the Exit Control List (ECL). The apex court had taken a suo motu notice against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Karamat Ali Khokhar's political interference in Mansha's arrest. The latter is accused of operating a land grabbing group in Lahore's Johar Town vicinity. While hearing the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the court will 'deal with the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar' if he tries to protect anyone.

The top judge further remarked that the PTI is habitual of following the court. "When we ordered authorities to take action against land grabbers, the Punjab CM also gave a statement that he will take action against land grabbers.

The CJP was referring to a statement by the Punjab CM earlier today. Buzdar had said that he would personally monitor an operation against land grabbing groups and encroachments.

"I will not allow even an inch of land that belongs to the government to be grabbed by anyone," the Punjab CM said, adding that the operation will continue till all illegally occupied land is recovered.

Further, the Supreme Court dismissed proceedings against PTI MNA Khokhar and MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara after the two politicians submitted an unconditional apology to the court. Abbas had earlier claimed that false cases against him were filed.

On Sunday, while hearing a citizen's petition against the land grabbing group, the apex court had ordered the immediate arrest of Mansha.