Tue October 02, 2018
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 2, 2018

No pressure to be accepted in action against corrupt mafia: PM

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to proceed ahead for stern accountability and no leniency or latitude would be shown towards anyone in this regard. “No pressure will be accepted in action against corrupt mafia and in case of accountability and everyone will have to face strict accountability.” It has been vowed by Prime Minister Imran Khan here Monday evening in a high echelon informal meeting that was also attended by Federal Law and Justice Minister Barrister Farough Nasim, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Adviser Shehzad Arbab Khan, SAPMs Iftikhar Durrani and Naeemul Haq. The sources said that the meeting took stock of the law and affairs related to National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Prime Minister Khan impressed upon the need for making the NAB more efficient and affective organisation. He said that NAB actions should not give impression of vengeance.

The meeting also reviewed the efforts for retrieving plundered money of the people and action against the corrupt mafias. The prime minister maintained that NAB has free hand to execute its assignments. It has to be made more effective organisation. “No pressure would be allowed to work in the cases of accountability”, he added.

Comments

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office