Melania Trump carves solo path in Africa visit

WASHINGTON: Melania Trump leaves Washington — and her husband’s shadow — Monday for a four-country tour of Africa that will give the glamorous and at times enigmatic first lady a chance to carve her own diplomatic path.

The trip to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt will be her first big solo international trip.Unlike Michelle Obama, who was a popular and constant presence on TV shows and magazine covers, former fashion model Melania has kept largely to the background as Donald Trump alternately wows and dismays the world in a presidency he has turned into the biggest show on earth.Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Melania Trump’s Africa tour will be a “diplomatic and humanitarian visit” focused on her #BeBest campaign for “children and their well-being.”