WHATSAPP users set to get huge update to chat

WhatsApp fans look set to see a big change coming to the Facebook-owned Android and iOS chat app. WhatsApp is the world’s most popular chat app, with over 1.5billion users each month. The messaging app is owned by Facebook, and was purchased by the social networking giant back in 2014 for $1.5 billion. Unlike the social network’s other apps, Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp has so far remained an ad-free programme. But that could all be about to change. Earlier this year the chat app’s co-founder Jan Koum announced he was leaving WhatsApp and stepping down from the Facebook board of directors. Rumours swirled that Koum had parted ways with the hugely popular chat app about the role adverts will play in the future of WhatsApp. The news came weeks after Brian Acton, the man Koum co-founded WhatsApp with, posted a cryptic message on Twitter. At the time he tweeted: “It is time. #deletefacebook”.