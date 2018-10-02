Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

World

MD
Monitoring Desk
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

WHATSAPP users set to get huge update to chat

WhatsApp fans look set to see a big change coming to the Facebook-owned Android and iOS chat app. WhatsApp is the world’s most popular chat app, with over 1.5billion users each month. The messaging app is owned by Facebook, and was purchased by the social networking giant back in 2014 for $1.5 billion. Unlike the social network’s other apps, Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp has so far remained an ad-free programme. But that could all be about to change. Earlier this year the chat app’s co-founder Jan Koum announced he was leaving WhatsApp and stepping down from the Facebook board of directors. Rumours swirled that Koum had parted ways with the hugely popular chat app about the role adverts will play in the future of WhatsApp. The news came weeks after Brian Acton, the man Koum co-founded WhatsApp with, posted a cryptic message on Twitter. At the time he tweeted: “It is time. #deletefacebook”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office