Putin to discuss military cooperation on India visit

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin will discuss military cooperation with India when he visits the country this week, the Kremlin said on Monday, without specifying whether the possible sale of S-400 surface-to-air missiles was on the agenda. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked whether Putin would discuss a possible S-400 deal, confirmed that military cooperation was on the agenda but said he could provide no further detail. Russia said in April it expected to sign a deal with India this year on the sale of the S-400.
