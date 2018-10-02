Tue October 02, 2018
World

AFP
October 2, 2018

Germany approves extradition of Iran diplomat over bomb plot

BERLIN: A German court said Monday it gave the green light for a Iranian diplomat linked to an alleged bomb plot against an Iranian opposition rally to be handed over to Belgium. The superior regional court in Bamberg said in a statement that it had on September 27 approved the extradition of the Iranian diplomat based in Vienna who has been named as Assadollah Assadi. “The wanted man cannot cite diplomatic immunity because he was on a several day holiday trip outside his host state Austria and not travelling between his host country and the state that dispatched him,” the court said.

