Legendary French singer Charles Aznavour dies aged 94

PARIS: The legendary French singer Charles Aznavour — who said last week that he dreamed of breathing his last on stage — has died aged 94, his spokeswoman told AFP Monday. The songwriter, who had just returned from a concert tour of Japan last month, passed away in his home in Alpilles in southeastern France. Multilingual and a tireless traveller, Aznavour was named “Entertainer of the Century” by CNN in 1998 because of his immense global popularity. In the English-speaking world he was often dubbed France’s Frank Sinatra, but unlike the American crooner, he wrote his own songs, often breaking taboos about marriage, homosexuality and men talking about their emotions. Born Shahnour Varinag Aznavourian in Paris on May 22, 1924, to parents who had fled the genocide of ethnic Armenians as the Ottoman empire fell, Aznavour sold more than 180 million records in a career spanning eight decades and as many languages.