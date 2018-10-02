ICC WC trophy to reach Lahore on 4th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The ICC World Cup 2019 trophy, which is on a worldwide tour, will reach Lahore on Thursday and will remain in Pakistan for eight days. The trophy will be taken to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore where unveiling ceremony will be held. Later, ICC Trophy will be taken to Islamabad and Karachi.
LAHORE: The ICC World Cup 2019 trophy, which is on a worldwide tour, will reach Lahore on Thursday and will remain in Pakistan for eight days. The trophy will be taken to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore where unveiling ceremony will be held. Later, ICC Trophy will be taken to Islamabad and Karachi.
Comments