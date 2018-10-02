Third WI-SA T20 abandoned

KINGSTON: South Africa’s chances of making a comeback in the T20I series against Windies Women were dealt a severe blow when the third game of the series was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Torrential rain few hours before the game in Trinidad forced a delay to the start, but after the umpires conducted multiple inspections of the outfield post that, it was finally decided to call it off with the outfield remaining soggy. Windies Women now lead the series 2-0 after having won the first two games.