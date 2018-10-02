Shangrila Scrabble from 5th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The inaugural Shangrila Scrabble Champions Trophy will be played at Arts & Science Academy, Clifton Block 2 in Karachi from October 5-7. This was announced by Pakistan Scrabble Association in a press release Monday. The Shangrila Champions Trophy is an invitation-only tournament comprising the top 26 players in Pakistan based on the national ratings. No less than five current and former national champions are in the race for the title.
