Shangrila Scrabble from 5th

LAHORE: The inaugural Shangrila Scrabble Champions Trophy will be played at Arts & Science Academy, Clifton Block 2 in Karachi from October 5-7. This was announced by Pakistan Scrabble Association in a press release Monday. The Shangrila Champions Trophy is an invitation-only tournament comprising the top 26 players in Pakistan based on the national ratings. No less than five current and former national champions are in the race for the title.