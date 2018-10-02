Sabzazar move up in Nazir Sr Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sabzazar Lions Club beat Samnabad Club by 6 wickets in a match of the 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Wahdat Colony Ground.
Scores: Samanabad Club 216 (M Akram 88, Hamid Sohail 32, Hafiz Ahmad 30, Najam Khawar 23, Mujeeb Ahmad 5/42, Ansar Aziz 2/39). Sabzazar Lions Club 217 for 4 (Tayyab 80*, Mohsin Parviaz 30, Aamir Sohail 30, M Shareef 27*, M Ashraf 2/15).
